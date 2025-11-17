Dicker converted both of his field-goal attempts in the Chargers' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Dicker accounted for all of the Chargers' points in the Week 11 blowout loss, with his makes coming from 41 and 46 yards in the first half. Dicker has been steady this season, making 25 of 27 field-goal attempts and all 23 of extra points across 11 contests. Dicker is one of the top fantasy kickers at this point in the season.