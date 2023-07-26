Dicker is expected to compete with Dustin Hopkins for the team's top kicking job, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Hopkins seemed to solidify the team's kicking woes over the past two seasons converting 27 of 30 field-goal attempts since joining the team in Week 7 of the 2021 season. A hamstring injury in Week 5 of the previous year abruptly ended the veteran's 2022 campaign, but Dicker filled in admirably making all 19 of his field-goal attempts before missing a critical one in the team's embarrassing playoff loss. Dicker is the younger and cheaper option (Hopkins signed a three-year, $9 million extension in 2022), but it's unclear if the Chargers feel comfortable moving forward with the undrafted rookie given his less-than-ideal leg strength (missed his only attempt of 50-plus yards last season). Expect the two to be locked into a heated battle up until the final days of training camp.