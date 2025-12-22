Dicker converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four PATs in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys.

Dicker's made field goals came from 37 and 27 yards, and the 25-year-old kicker is currently the most accurate kicker in NFL history, having made 94 percent of his 135 career field-goal attempts through four seasons. Through 15 games this season, Dicker has drilled 36 of 38 field-goal tries and all 33 of his extra points. He'll be an intriguing Week 17 option at home in the dome against the Texans next Saturday.