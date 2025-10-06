Dicker hit his only field-goal attempt and his only PAT in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders.

The kicker nailed a 55-yarder in the first quarter to put LA up 10-0, though it was downhill from there for the team. Dicker has yet to miss in 2025, as he's now 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 9-for-9 on extra-point tries. His opportunities, though, have been somewhat limited on a team that has yet to score 30 points in a game this season.