Dicker hit his only field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.

The kicker's field goal came from 43 yards out. Dicker has yet to miss a kick in 2025, going 15-of-15 on field-goal tries and 14-of-14 on extra-point attempts. He'll try to stay perfect on Thursday Night Football this week against the Vikings.