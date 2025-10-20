Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Makes every kick Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dicker hit his only field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Colts.
The kicker's field goal came from 43 yards out. Dicker has yet to miss a kick in 2025, going 15-of-15 on field-goal tries and 14-of-14 on extra-point attempts. He'll try to stay perfect on Thursday Night Football this week against the Vikings.
More News
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Busy day in Week 6 win•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Makes both kicks in defeat•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Hits field goal and extra point•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Hits game-winning kick•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Connects on all four kicks•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Makes all five kicks vs. KC•