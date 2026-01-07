Dicker made his lone field goal during the Chargers' 19-3 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

The Chargers struggled to generate any offense Sunday with Trey Lance under center instead of Justin Herbert (coach's decision), but Dicker put the team on the board with a 30-yard chip shot as time expired in the first half. It was another productive season for Dicker, going 38-for-41 (92.7 percent) on field-goal attempts over 16 regular-season games to finish third in the NFL in made field goals behind Ka'imi Fairbairn (44) and Jason Myers (41). However, Dicker connected on just five of six field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards, which was his lowest over the last three years.