Dicker went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Sunday night's 25-10 win over the Steelers.

Dicker made a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter before later adding makes from 59 and 42 yards in the second half. His lone miss on the night came in the third quarter when he connected with the left upright on a 55-yard field-goal attempt. Dicker remains one of the most consistent kickers in the league, and he's now gone 23-for-25 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards, over 10 contests this season.