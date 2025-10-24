Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Makes three field goals in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dicker went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made all four of his PATs in Thursday's 37-10 win over the Vikings.
Dicker missed a 49-yard field-goal try wide left in the first quarter before later adding makes from 43, 34 and 45 yards in the second half. The miss was his first of the year on any kick, field goal or extra point, and he's now gone 18-for-19 on field-goal tries over eight games this year.
