Dicker made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries during the Chargers' 23-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Dicker got the Chargers on the board with a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter before adding two PATs in the second half. Dicker has attempted one field goal or zero in three of the first five games of the regular season and has yet to make a field goal from 50-plus yards. He's 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 9-for-9 on extra-point tries heading into a Week 6 road matchup Oct. 18 against the Chiefs, who are coming off a bye.