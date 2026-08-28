Dicker missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt wide right, drilled a 34-yarder and knocked home his only PAT in the Chargers' 20-18 preseason loss to the Rams on Thursday.

Dicker's miss came as time expired in the first half, but he partly atoned with his 34-yarder late in the third quarter. Dicker did miss two extra-point attempts but made four of five field-goal tries this preseason, and he'll now turn his sights to a Week 1 home matchup against the Cardinals that could provide him with plenty of scoring opportunities.