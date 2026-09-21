Dicker missed his lone field-goal attempt but made both PATs in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Raiders.

The Chargers lost by the score of 26-14 for the second straight week, and both were upsets at home. The day started off on the wrong foot, as Dicker hit the right upright from 58 yards out to end Los Angeles' opening drive. Through two games, he's still looking for his first made field goal after not attempting any against Arizona in Week 1. Things won't get any easier next Sunday on the road outdoors against the Bills.