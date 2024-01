Dicker converted three of his four field-goal attempts in the 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Dicker's 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was blocked, ending what had been a perfect field-goal stretch dating back to Week 3. The emergence of the second-year kicker as a bona fide ace in the hole has been one of the few positive marks for a 5-11 Chargers team devoid of much success. He'll have a chance to solidify his position as one of the most accurate kickers in the league next week.