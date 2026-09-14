Dicker converted both of his point-after tries in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Cardinals.

It was a stunning loss by the Chargers after they were installed as double-digit favorites at home against Arizona. Still the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a 93.5 percent success rate on field goals, Dicker was fantasy's No. 5 overall kicker in points per game last season, as he made 38 of 41 field-goal tries and 34 of 35 PATs. The Chargers will try to right the ship next Sunday at home against the Raiders.