Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Perfect against Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dicker made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during the Chargers' 27-20 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Dicker connected on a 27-yard chip shot early in the second quarter before nailing a 52-yard field goal near the end of the same frame. It was Dicker's second made field goal from 50-plus yards this year, and the fourth-year kicker is now 20-for-21 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-21 on extra-point tries through eight regular-season games.
