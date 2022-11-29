Dicker made his only field-goal attempt along with both of his extra-point tries in the 25-24 win against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Dicker remained perfect on both field-goal and extra-point attempts on the season, as he continues to fill in for Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), who was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a setback. Though Dicker has been efficient so far, his fantasy value will continue to be mitigated by head coach Brandon Staley's aggressive play calling, which was evident this past week when the Chargers decided to try the two-point conversion for the win rather than kicking the extra point to tie it. Regardless, Dicker remains a solid option versus the Raiders this week, who've defensively struggled all year.