Dicker made all three of his field-goal tries and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Monday's 23-20 win at Baltimore.

Dicker's longest field goal on the day was only from 38 yards out, but there's no doubt his accuracy played a big part in the Chargers picking up their first win of the season in Week 10. He hasn't missed a kick since Week 3, but the Chargers' general inability to consistently move the ball on offense keeps him from projecting as a top-tier fantasy option in most formats going into a Week 11 matchup versus the Jets.