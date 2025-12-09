Dicker made all five field-goal attempts and converted his sole PAT in Monday night's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles.

Dicker's longest kick of the day was a 54-yard field goal in overtime that ended up being the game-winner. The kicker accounted for 16 of the Chargers' 22 points and extended his lead as NFL history's leader in career field goal percentage (with over 100 attempts), sitting at a 93.8 percent conversion rate.