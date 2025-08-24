Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Perfect in preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dicker made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's 30-23 preseason loss to the 49ers.
Dicker converted attempts of 52, 37 and 27 yards, and he has not missed a kick since the Hall of Fame Game. He's locked in as the Chargers' kicker entering the regular season and has converted over 90 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of the last two years with the Chargers.
