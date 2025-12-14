Dicker made all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during the Chargers' 16-13 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Dicker put the Chargers on the board with a 49-yard field goal late in the first quarter before adding two more field goals from 23 and 49 yards in the third quarter. Sunday marked the sixth time this season that Dicker has made at least three field goals in a game. He's been perfect since the Week 12 bye, and through 13 regular-season games he has gone 34-for-36 on field-goal attempts and 29-for-29 on point-after tries.