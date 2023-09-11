Dicker converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 36-34 loss to the Dolphins.

Dicker connected on a career-long 50-yard field goal near the end of the first half and was once again automatic on all of his kicks continuing a perfect regular-season streak since Week 13 of last season. While the undrafted second-year player might not have the strongest leg, he's been a reliable leg inside 50 yards since taking over as the starting kicker for the Chargers last season.