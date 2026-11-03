Dicker made all three of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-9 loss against the Rams. He did not kick any extra-point tries.

The Chargers' offense put forth another poor effort in Week 8, with four of their 11 drives ending in punts and another three ending with turnovers. Dicker has mostly been efficient through his first seven games of the season, making 12 of his 14 field-goal attempts, but until the Chargers' offense demonstrates it can consistently move the ball down the field, he'll be hard to trust as a fantasy option.