The Chargers plan to elevate Dicker from the practice squad to have him serve as their kicker in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

With Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) not yet ready to return to action, Dicker will handle kicking duties for the Chargers for the second game in a row. The undrafted rookie out of Texas took home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 10 after converting both of his extra-point tries while nailing two fourth-quarter field-goal tries -- including a game-winning 37-yarder as time expired -- in the Chargers' 20-17 win over the Falcons.