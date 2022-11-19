Dicker was elevated to the active roster Saturday.
Dicker, who won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors back in Week 9, is poised for another start with Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) listed as doubtful for Sunday. This also marks Dicker's third and final practice-squad elevation meaning the Chargers will either need to sign the rookie kicker or subject him to waivers come next week.
More News
-
Cameron Dicker: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Suiting up again Sunday night•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Set for kicking duties Week 10•
-
Cameron Dicker: Heads back to practice squad•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Will kick for L.A. in Week 9•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Added to practice squad•