Dicker made both his sole field goal and extra point in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

Dicker converted his only field-goal attempt from 39 yards in the first quarter, and tallied on an extra point in the fourth. The 23-year-old has recorded a 100 percent field-goal percentage since Week 3, and is 17 for 18 on the year, with his only miss being a 53-yard attempt. The second-year has proven to be an accurate kicker throughout the year and will continue to be a solid option for managers if the Chargers hope to overcome their recent drought, especially against a struggling Patriots team in Week 13.