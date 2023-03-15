Dicker will remain in Los Angeles after the Chargers picked up his exclusive rights free-agent tender Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dicker finished last season converting 21 of his 22 field-goal tries and all 24 of his extra-point attempts. After leading the NFL in field goal percentage in his rookie season, the 22-year-old kicker certainly did enough to give the Chargers enough confidence to hand over the starting job to him for the 2023 campaign. Assuming the Chargers' offense can take a step forward next season, Dicker has a chance to be a solid fantasy option in his sophomore season.