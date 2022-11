The Chargers elevated Dicker from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Dicker will handle kicking duties for the Chargers for a second consecutive week Sunday. He knocked through both of his point-after tries and both of his field-goal attempts in Week 9 at Atlanta, but after Week 10, the Chargers will only be allowed to activate him for one more game before he would need to be signed to the active roster in order to suit up.