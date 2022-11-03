Dicker, who signed with the Chargers' practice squad Thursday, will be elevated to the 53-man roster and handle kicking duties for Los Angeles during Sunday's game in Atlanta, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dicker will become the third Chargers kicker of the season, following in the footsteps of Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and Taylor Bertolet (quadriceps). Hopkins remains on the Chargers' active roster but is week-to-week and not on track to suit up Sunday, while Bertolet was moved to the Chargers' practice squad injured reserve Thursday with an injury of his own. The Chargers likely won't add Dicker to the roster until Saturday, but he'll be in line to make his second career NFL appearance Sunday. His debut came with the Eagles back in Week 5, when he knocked down both of his extra-point and field-goal tries.