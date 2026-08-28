Dicker is "working through something," but head coach Jim Harbaugh is not concerned about his status, according to Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com.

Dicker went 1-of-2 on field goals and made his lone extra-point attempt in Thursday's preseason finale, but he apparently was not 100 percent during the game, with Harbaugh noting punter JK Scott would have attempted a field goal at the end of the game had an opportunity arose. Dicker's status is left uncertain for the time being, but as things stand it appears more likely than not he will be ready for what could be a high-scoring Week 1 matchup with the Cardinals.