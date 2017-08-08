Chargers' Cameron Posey: Will try for role in LA

Posey signed with the Chargers on Tuesday.

The undrafted rookie out of Purdue was released by the Panthers earlier in August. Posey finished his senior year with 39 receptions for 356 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. He was the No. 3 receiver at Purdue, so making the team outside of a possible returner is a long shot.

