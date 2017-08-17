Play

Reid (knee) made a nice push through the line during the team's practice session Tuesday, the Chargers' official site reports.

Reid -- who landed on injured reserve in late October last season -- appears to be healthy for this year's training camp. He supplied two tackles (one solo), including one for a loss, during the team's first preseason contest and will look to carry that momentum into a role as a reserve defensive lineman again in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories