Chargers' Caraun Reid: Makes notable play at practice
Reid (knee) made a nice push through the line during the team's practice session Tuesday, the Chargers' official site reports.
Reid -- who landed on injured reserve in late October last season -- appears to be healthy for this year's training camp. He supplied two tackles (one solo), including one for a loss, during the team's first preseason contest and will look to carry that momentum into a role as a reserve defensive lineman again in 2017.
