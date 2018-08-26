Jones played through a groin injury in Saturday's 36-7 preseason loss to the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. He completed one of three passes for 13 yards and ran once for one yard.

It was an ineffective outing for Jones, who is battling Geno Smith to be Philip Rivers' backup. Smith appears to be the leader in the competition, as he's had considerably more attempts (43 vs. 19) through three preseason games.