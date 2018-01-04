Jones was mentioned specifically by general manager Tom Telesco in his end-of-year press conference as someone who has "some great tools", Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official sitereports.

It's a pretty generic line, but important to note given the conversation initially started with a discussion about starting quarterback Philip Rivers, and how long he might be able to play. Jones joined the Chargers during the opening week of the preseason, but failed to make much of an impression, with a handful of analysts suggesting the former Ohio State product could even be part of the team's final cuts. While Jones remained on the roster, the Chargers did retain the services of Kellen Clemens, who once again acted as the backup behind Rivers. With Clemens expected to hit free agency this offseason and a full year in the system, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jones compete for a backup role behind Rivers this autumn.