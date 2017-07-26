The Bills have traded Jones to the Chargers in exchange for a conditional draft pick. The pick is thought to be a seventh-rounder.

The writing was on the wall here after the new coaching regime brought in veteran T.J. Yates and then drafted quarterback Nathan Peterman, as Jones was getting fourth-string reps in spring sessions. He had trouble with his accuracy and keeping up with the speed of an NFL offense after the Bills made him a fourth-rounder in 2016, but he'll get a new opportunity as a project QB for the Bolts. Jones does offer upside as a big body with a strong arm.