Chargers' Cardale Jones: Left coast bound
The Bills have traded Jones to the Chargers in exchange for a conditional draft pick. The pick is thought to be a seventh-rounder.
The writing was on the wall here after the new coaching regime brought in veteran T.J. Yates and then drafted quarterback Nathan Peterman, as Jones was getting fourth-string reps in spring sessions. He had trouble with his accuracy and keeping up with the speed of an NFL offense after the Bills made him a fourth-rounder in 2016, but he'll get a new opportunity as a project QB for the Bolts. Jones does offer upside as a big body with a strong arm.
