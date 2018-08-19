Chargers' Cardale Jones: Plays just one quarter in preseason win
Jones completed three of his four passes for 27 yards and also carried the ball four times for 41 yards in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win against the Seahawks.
That's now two straight weeks Jones followed behind Geno Smith, leading to the prevailing theory that the former Jets quarterback appears to have the edge on the backup job.
