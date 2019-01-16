Chargers' Cardale Jones: Signs reserve/future contract
Jones signed a futures deal with the Chargers on Monday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Jones will remain with the Chargers through the offseason and into OTAs after spending the past two seasons on the team's practice squad. Backup quarterback Geno Smith will enter free agency this offseason, which could leave Jones the opportunity to compete for backup role heading into the season.
