Chargers' Cardale Jones: Starting at quarterback Thursday
Jones will start at quarterback in the Chargers' regular season finale on Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.
With Thursday being the final preseason game, the Chargers will want to get a good look at all their reserves. With that, Jones will get the opportunity to prove himself against the 49ers in a fight for the No. 3 quarterback spot on the final roster.
