Jones completed seven of 15 passes for 61 yards and threw a pick in Sunday's preseason loss to New Orleans.

Jones' interception in the closing moments of Sunday's game can, be forgiven, in part because of the fact that he was backed up in front of his own end zone, facing fourth and impossible, and not much could have gone right. What probably can't be forgiven is Jones breaking the cardinal rule of two-minute drills twice by taking back-to-back sacks, losing 24 yards in the process, to put the Chargers in that position. Jones' big arm makes him a very intriguing project for offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt to mold in his vertical scheme. Sunday showed, however, that while Kellen Clemens is far from spectacular, he's the safer backup to Philip Rivers at this point.