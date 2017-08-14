Chargers' Cardale Jones: Uneven in Chargers debut
Jones completed just two of his nine passes for 50 yards and carried the ball twice for 18 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Jones is expected to compete for the backup job along with incumbent Kellen Clemens and former practice squad member Mike Bercovici, but none of the trio was particularly impressive in a game that quickly got out of hand in the second quarter. Jones worked with the third and fourth string units, showing off his mobility with a pair of scrambles for 18 yards - a figure that would tie RB Andre Williams for the lead.
