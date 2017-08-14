Chargers' Cardale Jones: Uneven in team debut
Jones completed just two of nine passes for 50 yards and carried the ball twice for 18 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.
Jones is expected to compete for the backup job along with incumbent Kellen Clemens and former practice squad member Mike Bercovici, but none of the trio was particularly impressive in a game that quickly got out of hand in the second quarter. The second-year signal caller worked with the third- and fourth-string units, showing off his mobility with a pair of scrambles for 18 yards, a figure that tied running back Andre Williams for the team lead in the contest.
