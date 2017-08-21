Play

Hayward (hamstring) didn't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Hayward tweaked his hamstring during a recent practice, and while it's not thought to be a serious injury, it's no surprise that the Chargers acted cautiously with one of their top defensive backs. This is the second time this summer that Hayward has dealt with a hamstring issue, so it's possible that he sits out further practices and preseason contests to preserve his health for the regular season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories