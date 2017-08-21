Hayward (hamstring) didn't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Hayward tweaked his hamstring during a recent practice, and while it's not thought to be a serious injury, it's no surprise that the Chargers acted cautiously with one of their top defensive backs. This is the second time this summer that Hayward has dealt with a hamstring issue, so it's possible that he sits out further practices and preseason contests to preserve his health for the regular season.