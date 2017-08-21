Chargers' Casey Hayward: Absent from Sunday's game
Hayward (hamstring) didn't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Hayward tweaked his hamstring during a recent practice, and while it's not thought to be a serious injury, it's no surprise that the Chargers acted cautiously with one of their top defensive backs. This is the second time this summer that Hayward has dealt with a hamstring issue, so it's possible that he sits out further practices and preseason contests to preserve his health for the regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Tweaks hammy at practice•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Returns to action•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Sidelined during Tuesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Injures left ankle during team drills•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Earns Pro Bowl nod in first season with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Earns league-leading sixth interception•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...