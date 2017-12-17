Hayward (calf) is listed as active Saturday at Kansas City.

Hayward developed soreness from his calf to his Achilles by week's end, earning a questionable designation. In advance of this game, the Chargers promoted cornerback Craig Mager from the practice squad, seemingly as a backup plan. No matter, Hayward has been cleared by the training staff and will suit up at his typical left cornerback spot.

