Chargers' Casey Hayward: Active Saturday
Hayward (calf) is listed as active Saturday at Kansas City.
Hayward developed soreness from his calf to his Achilles by week's end, earning a questionable designation. In advance of this game, the Chargers promoted cornerback Craig Mager from the practice squad, seemingly as a backup plan. No matter, Hayward has been cleared by the training staff and will suit up at his typical left cornerback spot.
