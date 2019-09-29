Chargers' Casey Hayward: Active versus Miami
Hayward (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Hayward wasn't able to practice all week due to a back issue, but he'll ultimately take the field Week 4 versus Miami. The shutdown cornerback has played every snap on defense for the Chargers this season.
