Chargers' Casey Hayward: Agrees to three-year extension with Chargers
Hayward has signed a three-year extension with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In two seasons with the Chargers, Hayward has recorded 11 interceptions and 42 passes defensed, making him an All-Pro both seasons and solidifying him as a top-tier cornerback in the league. The extension is reportedly worth $36 million, with $20 million guaranteed.
