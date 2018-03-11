Hayward has signed a three-year extension with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In two seasons with the Chargers, Hayward has recorded 11 interceptions and 42 passes defensed, making him an All-Pro both seasons and solidifying him as a top-tier cornerback in the league. The extension is reportedly worth $36 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

