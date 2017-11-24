Hayward recorded three tackles and intercepted a pass in the 28-6 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Hayward essentially iced the game with his interception, sliding in front of an errant Dak Prescott throw for his third pick in the last two weeks. Hayward continues to cement himself among the NFL's best at cornerback.

