Hayward (hip) recorded two tackles and one pass deflection in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

Hayward, who was battling a hip issue earlier in the offseason, was healthy for all of training camp and has been on the field for the preseason. After putting together a career-best campaign in 2017, Hayward is set to start at cornerback yet again for the Chargers in 2018.

