Chargers' Casey Hayward: Back in action
Hayward (hip) recorded two tackles and one pass deflection in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Hayward, who was battling a hip issue earlier in the offseason, was healthy for all of training camp and has been on the field for the preseason. After putting together a career-best campaign in 2017, Hayward is set to start at cornerback yet again for the Chargers in 2018.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Sidelined by hip issue•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Does not practice Monday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Agrees to three-year extension with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Solidifies second consecutive season on All-Pro team•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Recovers fumble he forced Sunday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Active Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...