Hayward piled together 32 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions over the course of 16 games this season.

After a 2018 season in which Hayward failed to pick up a single interception, the veteran managed to accumulate two despite a down season overall from the Chargers. Just 32 tackles across 16 games is easily a career worst for Hayward, but it emphasizes how little he was targeted throughout the season compared to the likes of Michael Davis and Brandon Facyson, who both took turns as the No. 2 corner for portions of the year.