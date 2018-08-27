Hayward (hamstring) didn't play in Saturday's preseason loss to the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hayward wasn't expected to play Saturday after injuring his hamstring earlier in the week, but the All-Pro cornerback will likely be ready for the official start of the 2018 campaign against the Chiefs in two weeks. Arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Hayward's reputation makes him an unreliable IDP candidate if only because team's tend to avoid throwing in the 28-year-old's direction.

