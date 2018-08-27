Chargers' Casey Hayward: Does not play Saturday
Hayward (hamstring) didn't play in Saturday's preseason loss to the Saints, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Hayward wasn't expected to play Saturday after injuring his hamstring earlier in the week, but the All-Pro cornerback will likely be ready for the official start of the 2018 campaign against the Chiefs in two weeks. Arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Hayward's reputation makes him an unreliable IDP candidate if only because team's tend to avoid throwing in the 28-year-old's direction.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: May have injured hamstring•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Back in action•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Sidelined by hip issue•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Does not practice Monday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Agrees to three-year extension with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Solidifies second consecutive season on All-Pro team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...