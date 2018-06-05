Chargers' Casey Hayward: Does not practice Monday
Hayward did not participate during OTAs on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, reports Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com
The injury is likely insignificant, as the 2017 second-team All Pro hasn't been linked to any sort of medical issues throughout the offseason. Hayward is expected to participate in OTAs when he is deemed healthy given he agreed to a three-year extension in March that will pay the 28-year-old cornerback close to $12 million per year.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Agrees to three-year extension with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Solidifies second consecutive season on All-Pro team•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Recovers fumble he forced Sunday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Active Saturday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Expected to play Sunday vs. Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC North schedules
Tough AFC North defenses mean challenging outlooks for AFC North offenses, but one team has...
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.