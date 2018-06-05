Hayward did not participate during OTAs on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, reports Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com

The injury is likely insignificant, as the 2017 second-team All Pro hasn't been linked to any sort of medical issues throughout the offseason. Hayward is expected to participate in OTAs when he is deemed healthy given he agreed to a three-year extension in March that will pay the 28-year-old cornerback close to $12 million per year.