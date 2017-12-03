Hayward (personal, calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, will play in the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hayward missed all of the Chargers' practices this week after leaving the team to be with his family in Georgia following the death of his brother Monday. The cornerback returned to Los Angeles late Friday and touched base with the coaching staff on the Week 13 game plan, so it looks like he'll be ready to go for Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. His responsibilities are expected to include covering Browns wideout Josh Gordon, who will return from suspension to play in his first NFL game since 2014.