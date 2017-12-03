Chargers' Casey Hayward: Expected to play Sunday vs. Browns
Hayward (personal, calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, will play in the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hayward missed all of the Chargers' practices this week after leaving the team to be with his family in Georgia following the death of his brother Monday. The cornerback returned to Los Angeles late Friday and touched base with the coaching staff on the Week 13 game plan, so it looks like he'll be ready to go for Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. His responsibilities are expected to include covering Browns wideout Josh Gordon, who will return from suspension to play in his first NFL game since 2014.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Remains in Georgia, questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Leaves team for personal matter•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Another interception in win•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Intercepts two passes in dominant win•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Snags first interception of season•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Should be ready for Week 1•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...