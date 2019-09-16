Hayward picked up three tackles (one solo) and an interception in the 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions.

The Pro Bowl cornerback registered his first interception since 2017, catching a deflected pass to Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay for the turnover. Hayward has been a rock in the Chargers' secondary since joining the team in 2016, playing every game while recording at least 40 tackles in each season. However his deserved reputation as a shut-down corner has made him a difficult option in fantasy leagues which reward tackles, especially considering Hayward's inability to create turnovers on a consistent basis.