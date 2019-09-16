Chargers' Casey Hayward: Gets first INT since 2017
Hayward picked up three tackles (one solo) and an interception in the 13-10 loss Sunday to the Lions.
The Pro Bowl cornerback registered his first interception since 2017, catching a deflected pass to Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay for the turnover. Hayward has been a rock in the Chargers' secondary since joining the team in 2016, playing every game while recording at least 40 tackles in each season. However his deserved reputation as a shut-down corner has made him a difficult option in fantasy leagues which reward tackles, especially considering Hayward's inability to create turnovers on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Unable to replicate 2017 season•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Does not play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: May have injured hamstring•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Back in action•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Sidelined by hip issue•
-
Chargers' Casey Hayward: Does not practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...